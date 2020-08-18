Aucklanders attempting to get away for the weekend will be turned around, police warn

Police have warned Aucklanders trying to leave the city for a weekend getaway that they will be turned around.

Police checking cars at a checkpoint. Source: RNZ / Dan Cook

Three people have now been charged over breaching Level 3 restrictions, with the latest case a man allegedly attempting to evade a checkpoint in Bombay on Wednesday.

The super city remains under Level 3 lockdown restrictions to contain a Covid-19 outbreak in the community.

There were nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, five of them linked to different churches in South Auckland.

Of the 89 confirmed cases in the community, 88 have been linked to the Auckland cluster and one remains under investigation.

Police will be operating 13 checkpoints across the city and will be stopping all vehicles crossing their paths.

Those with permission to travel must carry supporting documentation or police say they will not hesitate to turn people around.

Assistant commissioner Scott Fraser says 125,800 have been stopped at checkpoints as of 4pm yesterday.