Aucklanders arrested after allegedly using false documents to travel to Taupō

Two Aucklanders have been arrested for allegedly using falsified documents to breach the southern border checkpoint and travel to Taupō.

A police checkpoint in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly Source: rnz.co.nz

Police were made aware of the alleged breach on Friday and a message was put out to local police staff in Taupō which included vehicle registration details.

A constable finishing her shift on Friday afternoon noticed the vehicle, and called for further assistance.

Local health authorities were advised, and the pair were arrested and summoned to appear in court.

They have since returned to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Elsewhere, four people from Ōtāhuhu were given Covid infringements on Saturday after being seen fishing together at Mission Bay.