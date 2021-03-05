TODAY |

Aucklanders arrested after allegedly using false documents to travel to Taupō

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Aucklanders have been arrested for allegedly using falsified documents to breach the southern border checkpoint and travel to Taupō.

A police checkpoint in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Claire Eastham-Farrelly Source: rnz.co.nz

Police were made aware of the alleged breach on Friday and a message was put out to local police staff in Taupō which included vehicle registration details.

A constable finishing her shift on Friday afternoon noticed the vehicle, and called for further assistance.

Local health authorities were advised, and the pair were arrested and summoned to appear in court.

They have since returned to Tāmaki Makaurau.

Elsewhere, four people from Ōtāhuhu were given Covid infringements on Saturday after being seen fishing together at Mission Bay.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau, 78 people have been charged with a total of 82 offences as at 5pm on Friday.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
20 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak today
2
Woman appears in Timaru court charged with murdering her three young daughters
3
Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok
4
South African nanny of three kids killed in Timaru distraught - 'I'm torn apart'
5
Aucklander allegedly broke lockdown rules with Queenstown trip
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Caring for pets and people: What happens if you test positive for Covid-19

Two California cops indicted over beating of Black teen

20 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak today

Melbourne cops prepare 'ring of steel' to stop anti-lockdown protesters