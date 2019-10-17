Aucklander scores $5 million during Lotto's 2000th draw

One player in Auckland scooped $5 million in tonight's Powerball draw, the 2000th Lotto draw since it began.

Source: Seven Sharp

It's the sixth jackpot win in a month, after five players won Powerball in September across Auckland and Christchurch.

Tonight's winning ticket was sold at Pakuranga Lotto in Auckland, Lotto says.

They won the $4 million Powerball jackpot plus the $1 million Lotto first division prize.

Strike was also won by an Auckland player, who bought their ticket at Valentine's Stationers. They won $200,000.

The winning numbers were 30, 39, 2, 32, 9 and 23, with a bonus ball of 3 and Powerball was 7.

Lotto says anyone who bought a ticket from the winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it.