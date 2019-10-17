Aucklander scores $5 million during Lotto's 2000th draw

One player in Auckland scooped $5 million in tonight's Powerball draw, the 2000th Lotto draw since it began.
It's the sixth jackpot win in a month, after five players won Powerball in September across Auckland and Christchurch.
Tonight's winning ticket was sold at Pakuranga Lotto in Auckland, Lotto says.
They won the $4 million Powerball jackpot plus the $1 million Lotto first division prize.
Strike was also won by an Auckland player, who bought their ticket at Valentine's Stationers. They won $200,000.
The winning numbers were 30, 39, 2, 32, 9 and 23, with a bonus ball of 3 and Powerball was 7.
Lotto says anyone who bought a ticket from the winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it.
Tonight marked the 2000th draw since Lotto began in 1987. Earlier in the day, Lotto said it's made 963 millionaires in its 33-year history.