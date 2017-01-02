 

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Briar Wells 

An Auckland man has begun his epic mission to run and swim the length of the North Island's wild west coast, facing extreme weather, rugged terrain, and shark infested harbours along the way.

Alex Asher, 32, left from Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park early this morning and will attempt to run 1100 kilometres up to Cape Reinga in just 31 days.

As the chairman of environment charity Sustainable Coastlines, the Strait to Cape challenge aims to raise money and awareness about looking after and cleaning up waterways and coastlines.

"I wanted to do my bit to make sure that New Zealand's coastlines tell a story. One that makes us feel proud, connected and hopeful," he wrote on his givealittle page.

Along the way, he'll only run on roads where it's convenient.

Otherwise it'll be across rocks, trail, beaches and hilly coastal farmland.

He'll also have to cross our largest, and dangerous harbours, the Kaipara and Manukau Harbours.

He said one of the Sustainable Coastline's most ambitious projects has been to work with Puniu Rivercare "a fledgling local organisation in the Waikato, to rejuvenate our waterways in the region."

"With our help, Puniu Rivercare been able to employ local people, get the community connected to the water, develop a nursery that raises tens of thousands of trees which can be planted on along the river."

Alex has been in training since February, and this attempt rounds out a mission that began six years ago when he ran the length of the East Coast.

The public can get updates on Alex's journey on his Facebook page

Wellington

Briar Wells

