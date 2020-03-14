Aucklander allegedly broke lockdown rules with Queenstown trip

Police are following up with an Aucklander who allegedly flouted Alert Level 4 rules last week, travelling down to Queenstown.

Queenstown Source: istock.com

A complaint was lodged with police over the person's journey south in lockdown.

"Police are aware of a complaint made in relation to a person who allegedly travelled from Auckland to Queenstown last week," a spokesperson confirmed.

Authorities are following up with the person currently and are in the process of determining whether they are in breach of the Health Act.