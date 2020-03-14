TODAY |

Aucklander allegedly broke lockdown rules with Queenstown trip

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are following up with an Aucklander who allegedly flouted Alert Level 4 rules last week, travelling down to Queenstown.

Queenstown Source: istock.com

A complaint was lodged with police over the person's journey south in lockdown. 

"Police are aware of a complaint made in relation to a person who allegedly travelled from Auckland to Queenstown last week," a spokesperson confirmed. 

Authorities are following up with the person currently and are in the process of determining whether they are in breach of the Health Act.

This alleged incident is just the latest in a string of Level 4 breaches reported recently, including an Auckland couple who travelled to their holiday home in Wānaka while claiming essential worker exemptions. 

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
20 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak today
2
Woman appears in Timaru court charged with murdering her three young daughters
3
South African nanny of three kids killed in Timaru distraught - 'I'm torn apart'
4
Aucklander allegedly broke lockdown rules with Queenstown trip
5
Melbourne cops prepare 'ring of steel' to stop anti-lockdown protesters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Community bestow name on baby found dead at recycling centre

Woman charged with children's murder in Timaru to appear in court today

South African court upholds ex-president's jail sentence

Council budget cuts will have big impact on South Auckland - Efeso Collins