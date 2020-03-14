Aucklander allegedly broke lockdown rules with Queenstown trip

Police are following up with an Aucklander who allegedly flouted Alert Level 4 rules last week, travelling down to Queenstown.
A complaint was lodged with police over the person's journey south in lockdown.
"Police are aware of a complaint made in relation to a person who allegedly travelled from Auckland to Queenstown last week," a spokesperson confirmed.
Authorities are following up with the person currently and are in the process of determining whether they are in breach of the Health Act.
This alleged incident is just the latest in a string of Level 4 breaches reported recently, including an Auckland couple who travelled to their holiday home in Wānaka while claiming essential worker exemptions.