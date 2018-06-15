Auckland Zoo welcomes two adorable cotton-top tamarins

Auckland Zoo has welcomed two new additions - a pair of critically-endangered cotton-top tamarins.

Primate team leader Amy Robbins says both babies and parents are doing well after they were born on Tuesday about 7pm.

"We're all buzzing about the new arrivals," she said.

"It's exciting to have our cotton top parents starting to build their troop, and being a critically endangered species makes the babies' arrival even more special."

The parents are from Germany and South America, and mum usually does the feeding while dad carries them.