Auckland Zoo welcomes 'strong and healthy' zebra foal

Auckland Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its menagerie with the birth of a zebra foal.

The "strong and healthy" foal was born just after midnight yesterday morning.

Auckland Zoo’s ungulates team leader Tommy Karlsson says the one-day-old is “already up and running rings around his mum and sister".

Mum Layla come from Hamilton Zoo back in 2017 and gave birth to Eve two years ago.

She lost a baby foal last year that was born with poor mobility in its legs and had to be euthanised at three months old.

Mum is said to be doing well and is calm and relaxed but also very attentive and protective of her little newborn.

Auckland Zoo made the announcement of the birth yesterday on its Facebook page and says the foal and its mum will remain out of the public view for the next week.