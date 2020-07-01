Auckland Zoo unveils immersive new primate habitat for orangutans, siamangs

Auckland Zoo has today unveiled a new primate habitat for orangutans and siamangs as part of its plan for a $60 million South East Asia jungle track.
The new high canopy habitat marks the completion of the first phase of the #FutureZoo track renewals programme, funded through Auckland Council’s long-term plan.
The track, spanning one-fifth of the zoo, will also feature habitats for Sumatran tigers, Asian small-clawed otters, Sunda gharial crocodiles, fish and other reptile species.
“We are beyond excited to finally be able to show our community what we have built and for them to be able to explore the new habitat and home for our orangutans and siamang,” Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said today in a statement.
Auckland Zoo primate team leader Amy Robbins, who has worked with the zoo’s orangutans and siamangs for almost 20 years, says the new habitat “is an absolute dream come true”, adding that both species had made themselves at home soon after moving in.