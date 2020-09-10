Auckland Zoo receives almost $3m from Government amid impact of Covid-19

Nearly $9.5 million has been given out to struggling wildlife centres as part of the government's Covid-19 response.

The Minister of Conservation announced the fund last month to support facilities dealing with reduced revenue and visitor numbers.

Twenty-eight of the 33 institutions that applied for assistance have been granted funding, which is being allocated by the Department of Conservation.

Auckland Zoo has received $2,890,000 and Christchurch's Orana Wildlife Park has been granted $1 million.

Other facilities received between $14,000 and $700,000 each.

Two centres withdrew their applications, while one was declined for not meeting the criteria.

The funding is to be used for the recovery of native and threatened species.

Earlier this year Orana Wildlife Park was forced to launch a Givealittle page to try and raise money to pay for food, habitat maintenance, heating and vet bills during lockdown.

Park director Lynn Anderson told RNZ care of the park's 400 animals cost about $70,000 a week.