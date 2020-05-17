How Auckland Zoo coped over the long lockdown - Sunday gets a first look

Auckland Zoo is usually busy with around 700,000 visitors every year, but lockdown has meant it's stayed closed for almost two months.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During that time, the animals and keepers pretty much only had each other for company.

It’s not just because the visitors weren’t coming, the animals too are susceptible to the virus.

TVNZ1's Sunday gained access on the first day of Alert Level 2 to catch up with the keepers who have been caring for the animals and met some brand new arrivals.