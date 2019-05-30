TODAY |

Auckland Zoo celebrates birth of rare otter pups

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Auckland


Auckland Zoo is celebrating the birth of three adorable otter pups, born to parents Kanun and Takumi.

The announcement was made on social media yesterday, which coincided with World Otter Day.

Carnivore Team Leader Lauren Booth said the pups were only a few weeks old.

“It’s likely to be at least a month before we will start to see them venturing outside of their nest box and learning how to swim,” she said via Instagram.

“Asian small-clawed otters are in decline and listed as vulnerable in their wild home of South East Asia due to threats like agriculture, habitat loss and pollution – so we’re absolutely delighted that we can introduce more precious otter pups into the world that will one day go on to have pups of their own!”
 

Otter pups born at Auckland Zoo.
Otter pups born at Auckland Zoo. Source: Auckland Zoo.
