Auckland Zoo celebrates birth of rare otter pups



Auckland Zoo is celebrating the birth of three adorable otter pups, born to parents Kanun and Takumi.

The announcement was made on social media yesterday, which coincided with World Otter Day.

Carnivore Team Leader Lauren Booth said the pups were only a few weeks old.

“It’s likely to be at least a month before we will start to see them venturing outside of their nest box and learning how to swim,” she said via Instagram.