 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland woman's puppy 'ripped' from her arms in driveway assault

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman is desperately searching for her puppy after it was ripped from her arms outside her home on Auckland's North Shore yesterday.

Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy.

Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy.

Source: Facebook: Gracie Read

In an attack she calls "surreal torture", Gracie Read wrote in a Facebook post that she was assaulted by two men outside her Castor Bay home yesterday morning before they stole her puppy.

"One of them threw me to the ground, out of the corner of my eyes I saw the other one look at Rosko, I scrambled to grab him but they got on top of me and ripped him out of my arms.

"We chased them but it was too late," she wrote.

Ms Read wrote that she was driving around yesterday trying to find the Rosko, a rottweiler puppy, but are yet to have any luck. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray from North Shore Police told 1 NEWS they attended the incident where Ms Read was allegedly assaulted shortly before midday yesterday, and a puppy was taken by two males.

"Police are investigating the matter and we are following lines of enquiry," said Sergeant Murray.

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan recover from early strikes, take attack to Black Caps in Hamilton

2
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Parents charged with torture after 13 siblings rescued from California house of horrors

3
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

4
Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy.

Auckland woman's puppy 'ripped' from her arms in driveway assault

00:30
5
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

00:30
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

It's called "The Power Wall" and two high-profile Kiwi athletes made it to the final to see who's the strongest.


04:07
Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness but never imagined it would turn into a movement.

'Blew me away' – Mum behind Christmas cards for lonely elderly overwhelmed with incredible response of Kiwis

Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness. She never imagined what was about to transpire.

Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

00:26
More than 20 people died and dozens more were wounded in the attack at Tayran Square in Iraq's capital.

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad kill at least 38 people during morning rush hour

More than 100 others were injured in the blasts in Iraq's capital.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town were keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 