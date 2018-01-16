Auckland woman's puppy 'ripped' from her arms in driveway assault

A woman is desperately searching for her puppy after it was ripped from her arms outside her home on Auckland's North Shore yesterday.

Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy. Source: Facebook: Gracie Read

In an attack she calls "surreal torture", Gracie Read wrote in a Facebook post that she was assaulted by two men outside her Castor Bay home yesterday morning before they stole her puppy.

"One of them threw me to the ground, out of the corner of my eyes I saw the other one look at Rosko, I scrambled to grab him but they got on top of me and ripped him out of my arms.

"We chased them but it was too late," she wrote.

Ms Read wrote that she was driving around yesterday trying to find the Rosko, a rottweiler puppy, but are yet to have any luck.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray from North Shore Police told 1 NEWS they attended the incident where Ms Read was allegedly assaulted shortly before midday yesterday, and a puppy was taken by two males.