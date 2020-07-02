TODAY |

Auckland woman writes and illustrates book capturing highs and lows of life in lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

It’s been decades since fashion designer Jane Bingham, who owns Bear Brothers Denim, went to art school. 

Janet Bingham put her time in lockdown to good use. Source: Seven Sharp

But during lockdown, she found a way to capture the delights and despairs of life under Alert Level 4.

Each day during the lockdown, Ms Bingham took to paper using her boys' long-abandoned colouring set.

What resulted was a contemplative time capsule of illustrations featuring denim-clad bears living in a seaside suburb of Auckland. 

Ms Bingham told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp she’d never expected to be an author.

“It was such a pleasure for me to indulge in something I love doing.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Arts and Culture
