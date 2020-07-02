Auckland woman writes and illustrates book capturing highs and lows of life in lockdown

It’s been decades since fashion designer Jane Bingham, who owns Bear Brothers Denim, went to art school.

But during lockdown, she found a way to capture the delights and despairs of life under Alert Level 4.

Each day during the lockdown, Ms Bingham took to paper using her boys' long-abandoned colouring set.

What resulted was a contemplative time capsule of illustrations featuring denim-clad bears living in a seaside suburb of Auckland.

Ms Bingham told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp she’d never expected to be an author.

“It was such a pleasure for me to indulge in something I love doing.”