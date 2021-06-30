Auckland woman starts clothing charity for those in need

A caring Auckland woman has started a clothing charity for those in need.

While volunteering in a charity shop, Charli Cox saw that many struggled to clothe themselves and their families, even with op shop prices.

She believes access to something as basic as warm, clean clothing is a human right and set about trying to do something.

She founded a not-for-profit organisation Koha Apparel in Auckland, which sources new and used clothes and provides them in the community at pop up events on a ‘take what you need/give what you can’ basis.

As this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient, ASB wanted to help Cox to expand her charity down to Wellington and beyond with $7,000 for Koha Apparel and $3,000 for her.