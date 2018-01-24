 

Auckland woman sentenced for leaving horse in pain and distress for months after eye-removal surgery

Warning: The images in this story may be distressing to some

An Auckland woman has been sentenced for failing to properly take care of her horse after its eye surgery, leaving the animal in such an unreasonable level of pain and distress that it had to be put down.

A horse which was put down due to improper care after eye removal surgery.

A horse which was put down due to improper care after eye removal surgery.

Source: SPCA

Emma Boase pleaded guilty to three charges against the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced to 260 hours' community work, disqualified from owning horses for five years and was ordered to pay reparations of $1468.41 to the SPCA.

The case against Ms Boase dates back to March 11, 2016, when an SPCA inspector was called to a paddock in Helensville by a member of the public to check on the welfare of a horse.

There were two horses found on the property, a grey horse and a white and brown horse. The inspector noted that the grey horse had recently undergone eye surgery and appeared to be distressed and in pain.

Sutures were still present around the horse's right eye, which had been removed in the surgery and its head was grossly enlarged and misshapen around the area of the removal.

Sutures remain in the wound of an eye removal undertaken on an Auckland horse.

Sutures remain in the wound of an eye removal undertaken on an Auckland horse.

Source: SPCA

The SPCA say bloody discharge was leaking from the horses' nasal system and he was having difficulty breathing.

An equine veterinarian was called and assessed that the horse would have been in pain and distress for months. Due to the extent of the horse's injuries and its suffering the animal was put down.

After questioning Ms Boase confirmed that the horse underwent eye surgery on October 14, 2014 for an eye tumour. She hadn't removed the sutures as instructed, seemingly abandoning the horse after its eye removal.

"This poor horse suffered severe pain for months on end because his owner failed to follow the vet's advice and provide the required post-operative treatment for him," says Andrea Midgen, SPCA CEO.

"As the vet stated, the horse’s facial swelling, eating and breathing difficulty were obvious even from a distance and should have been tended to immediately.

"It's an important obligation on horse owners to attend their horses and check their wellbeing and this horse owner has failed in her duty, which is completely unacceptable."
 

