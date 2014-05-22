 

Auckland woman run over by her own car, seriously injured trying to stop thief

A West Auckland woman was run over by her own car and seriously injured as she tried to stop a young female taking it.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information from the public to help catch the offender following the aggravated wounding at a residential address on Royal Road in Massey late Tuesday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill says just before midnight a female offender entered a house in Royal Road and took the owner's car keys for her car which was parked in the driveway.

The homeowner woke to hear her car starting and the offender trying to manoeuvre it down the driveway. 

The 58-year-old victim attempted to stop the her by getting into the front passenger seat of the car and received serious injuries.

The offender left the car and ran off down Royal Rd. The victim was taken to hospital.

Mr McNeill says police now believe the female offender had been breaking into other cars in the area and they're asking the public to come forward with any information which may lead to her arrest.

She has been described as young, Māori or Polynesian, of slim build with long brown hair parted in the middle.

"We'd like to reassure the community we are doing everything we can to apprehend this offender," Mr McNeill said.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is being asked to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

