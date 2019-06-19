Auckland woman known for spreading kindness around the community rewarded $10,000

Sarah Page is a busy lady but never too busy to help others. It is her belief that the world is all about helping others if you are able.

She created the Kindness Collective - a group of friends and family who work together to make life better for those in need and who, for the last five years, have been helping local Women's Refuges with things like providing food and gifts at Christmas, upgrading gardens and playgrounds, to name but a few.

"Sarah is just the most hard-working, passionate person that I know," friend Monique Read said.

"She's a mum, she works full-time, and somehow manages to find time to help people.

"The Kindness Project she started about five years ago with her husband Dave. She started collecting Christmas presents for kids at the refuge in Avondale and it's just spiralled from there.