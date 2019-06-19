TODAY |

Auckland woman known for spreading kindness around the community rewarded $10,000

Sarah Page is a busy lady but never too busy to help others. It is her belief that the world is all about helping others if you are able.

She created the Kindness Collective - a group of friends and family who work together to make life better for those in need and who, for the last five years, have been helping local Women's Refuges with things like providing food and gifts at Christmas, upgrading gardens and playgrounds, to name but a few.

"Sarah is just the most hard-working, passionate person that I know," friend Monique Read said.

"She's a mum, she works full-time, and somehow manages to find time to help people.

"The Kindness Project she started about five years ago with her husband Dave. She started collecting Christmas presents for kids at the refuge in Avondale and it's just spiralled from there.

ASB wanted to help her help others, and to give her a little treat. The comapny donated $5000 towards Sarah's community work as part of its Good As Gold promotion, on top of another $5000 for her to spend on herself. 

Sarah Page set up The Kindness Collective, which has helped countless people in need. Source: Seven Sharp
