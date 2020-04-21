Auckland woman in her 70s dies of Covid-19, five new cases in NZ

Another person has died of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the national death toll to 13.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the Auckland woman's death at a press conference today.

The woman, who was one of six residents from St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu that were transferred to Waitakere Hospital, died yesterday. She was aged in her 70s and had underlying health conditions.

In a statement, Waitematā District Health Board said it was saddened by the loss.

"The thoughts and prayers of Waitematā DHB’s staff and management are with the patient’s family and friends at this difficult time."

In addition to the six residents who were taken to Waitakere Hospital, nine St Margaret's residents were taken to North Shore Hospital on April 18. Dr Bloomfield said none of the nine were confirmed to have Covid-19 but they were being monitored as close contacts.

Five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand were confirmed today by Dr Bloomfield. They are made up of two confirmed cases and three probable cases. All were connected to existing cases.

The total number of people who have or have had Covid-19 in New Zealand is 1445. Of those, 1006 people have recovered, up by 32 from yesterday.

There are now 12 people in hospitals with Covid-19 throughout the country. Three of those people are in intensive care in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. None are in critical condition.

Yesterday 3203 tests were carried out, adding to the 89,503 tests already carried out in New Zealand.

Further community testing is being carried out this week, especially in Tairāwhiti, Taranaki and Northland. Dr Bloomfield said mobile clinics will be in Gisborne then moving up the East Coast to more rural areas.