Auckland woman who had contact with two new Covid-19 cases tests negative for virus

An Auckland gym says one of its members who had contact with the two new Covid-19 cases has tested negative for the virus.

Lioness gym in Highland Park yesterday shared an update to its Facebook page, letting its other members know that the woman had been a close contact of the two positive Covid-19 cases. 

This morning it has shared a follow up post, letting members know that the woman has since tested negative for the virus and that she has since been in isolation.

"I would like to let you know that the test results of our member came negative. She was told to self-isolate up to 48 hours. She decided to self isolate up to 14 days," the post read.

"Apparently another test will be done only if she is not feeling well."

The woman and another person involved are friends of the two new Covid-19 cases, and had given a car to them to use in their travels to Wellington. She also provided them with help after the pair got lost on an Auckland motorway. 

The Health Ministry said they then “met and guided them to the correct motorway so they could go in the right direction”.

The gym's owner was previously told she didn't have to be tested for Covid-19 until the results came back from the gym member who attended the class there, nor stop her daily routine.

But the gym owner decided to shut down the facility regardless, until the all clear had been given. 

