Auckland woman giving joy of surrogate grandparents to families who need them

Grandparents often play an integral part in families, a guiding hand, or a calming voice of reason when it all gets too much with the kids.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But what about for families whose elder members live overseas, or are no longer around?

This week's ASB Good as Gold winner, Jo Hayes from Auckland's Stanmore Bay, knows the feeling all to well.

While bringing up two kids after a relationship break-up, Jo felt a very long way away from her family in England.



A chance conversation at her daughter’s daycare with another child’s grandmother led to Jo and her kids being “adopted” by the woman – now known as Granny Susan.

After Jo saw how much joy it could bring to her own family, she decided to set up a charity called GrandFriends linking surrogate grandparents with other families.

For her efforts Jo Hayes is this weeks ASB Good as Gold recipient.



