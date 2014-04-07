Auckland woman who faked pregnancy and arranged to steal newborn jailed

A woman who pretended she was pregnant for nine months then kidnapped a baby from the family she was a nanny for has been jailed for three years.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Nadene Faye Manukau-Togiavalu wore a fake pregnancy belly and held a baby shower to convince family she was having a child.

She coerced her teenage cousin Sydnee Shaunna Toulapapa to creep into the Epsom home wearing a balaclava and steal the 11-day-old baby in August last year.

The girl was found safe after about six hours following a thorough police search effort.

Toulapapa was discharged without conviction.