Auckland woman faces charges after stealing police car while allegedly drunk

An Auckland woman is expected to face multiple charges after she stole a police car yesterday evening while allegedly drunk, police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were told of an allegedly intoxicated person attempting to drive on Wainoni Road in Avondale at about 7.10pm.

Police say the woman refused to be breath tested and was placed in the back of a police vehicle.

As the officer walked around to the driver’s door, the woman climbed into the front and stole the vehicle, police said.

The woman then crashed into several parked cars before stopping.