Auckland woman who allegedly altered driver licence details for under-age teens is arrested

An 18-year-old Auckland woman was last week arrested and charged with fraud for illegally altering drivers licence details for high school students.

Police cap Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement today they believe the crime was done expressly with the intention of providing false identification to gain entry into Auckland bars and clubs for teenagers.

The arrested woman will appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, 22 May 2018.

The crime of falsifying the drivers licences "put large numbers of young people, including 16 and 17 year old students, at potential risk of harm", Auckland City Police acting senior sergeant Lisa Woodward said.

Auckland Police also said there are other people in their investigation they plan on speaking to.

Police said they want to remind the community, students especially, that it is a criminal offence to alter an official identification document, and it is also illegal to present a forged document.

Minors found using altered identification or using someone else's identification are subject to are subject to prosecution.

If you have information on altered or fake identification, please contact your local police station or alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.