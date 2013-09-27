 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland woman who allegedly altered driver licence details for under-age teens is arrested

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An 18-year-old Auckland woman was last week arrested and charged with fraud for illegally altering drivers licence details for high school students.

Police cap

Police cap

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement today they believe the crime was done expressly with the intention of providing false identification to gain entry into Auckland bars and clubs for teenagers.

The arrested woman will appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, 22 May 2018.

The crime of falsifying the drivers licences "put large numbers of young people, including 16 and 17 year old students, at potential risk of harm", Auckland City Police acting senior sergeant Lisa Woodward said.

Auckland Police also said there are other people in their investigation they plan on speaking to.

Police said they want to remind the community, students especially, that it is a criminal offence to alter an official identification document, and it is also illegal to present a forged document.

Minors found using altered identification or using someone else's identification are subject to are subject to prosecution.

If you have information on altered or fake identification, please contact your local police station or alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is before the courts police are not able to comment further.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

00:48
2
The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

Watch: Sonny Bill pushes the boundaries as he combines two gym exercises into one in gruelling All Blacks Auckland team workout

00:29
3
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

4

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

00:14
5
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:29
The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Watch: 'We're grieving for more kids' – Kelly Clarkson chokes up in emotional speech about gun violence at Billboard Music Awards

The singer was talking after an attack at Santa Fe High School outside Houston left 10 people dead.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.

Remote home control system on a digital tablet or phone.

Winter energy payments for elderly would be cancelled by a National Government - Simon Bridges

Under the Labour-led Government's policy, beneficiaries and superannuitants are eligible for up to $700 to keep themselves warm from July 1.


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.

A teenager died after a crash south of Tawa while riding in the boot - the driver had failed to stop for police.

Police Minister says pursuits will continue: 'We've got to let police use their discretion'

Stuart Nash is standing by officers' decisions despite the death of a 15-year-old in a chase on the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 