Auckland woman, 84, subject to 'appalling' home invasion that left her crawling on the ground for help

Counties Manukau Police are investigating a violent home invasion where an older woman was assaulted in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

At around 10.15pm on Friday October 12, the 84-year-old victim answered the door when two males barged their way into her home, grabbing her handbag.

She tried to grab the bag off one of the offenders.

However, he shoved her so hard she fell backwards, hurting her back and banging her head.

She was unable to get up and had to crawl to get to a phone and call for help.

She received moderate injuries and was left traumatised.

Later that evening, a man used her cards to empty her bank accounts at an ATM machine in Clendon.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson says: "This was an absolutely appalling crime, and I am sure our community will be equally as shocked as we are by the absolute disregard these offenders had for this innocent elderly woman."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant David Honiss on 021 191 0546.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police believe the man in this CCTV footage can help with inquiries, after the victim was injured in her own home. Source: Counties Manukau Police
