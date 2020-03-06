Auckland whānau who exercise together collectively lose 180kg over four years

The Wikaira-Kings are an Auckland whānau who have worked out together for the past four years and have transformed themselves, losing a collective 180kg.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Since 2016, the family of four have exercised together, inspired by a death in the family to set healthier goals.

Edward Wikaire-King says he was encouraged by his wife’s progress.

“It's pretty much my wife who inspired me to get off the couch but when I saw her getting smaller, I thought 'I better get off the couch,'" he says.

Together the family have collectively lost 180kgs and will this weekend be competing in Round the Bays.