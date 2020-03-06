TODAY |

Auckland whānau who exercise together collectively lose 180kg over four years

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wikaira-Kings are an Auckland whānau who have worked out together for the past four years and have transformed themselves, losing a collective 180kg.

The Wikaira-Kings will this weekend run Round the Bays in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Since 2016, the family of four have exercised together, inspired by a death in the family to set healthier goals.

Edward Wikaire-King says he was encouraged by his wife’s progress.

“It's pretty much my wife who inspired me to get off the couch but when I saw her getting smaller, I thought 'I better get off the couch,'" he says.

Together the family have collectively lost 180kgs and will this weekend be competing in Round the Bays.

For the full story watch the video above.

