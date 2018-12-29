Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters sees record day for call-outs

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters saw a record day yesterday after receiving 11 call-outs, including three in Auckland's Waiheke Island.

The previous record was 10, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson said.

It started at 12.34am, when rescuers were tasked with transporting a young girl in Whitianga to Thames Hospital in a serious condition.

The second call-out saw a helicopter crew fly to Whangamata to transport a man, who been assaulted, to Waikato Hospital in moderate condition.

At 10.20am, they were called out to Coromandel to help an infant, who was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

They were then called out to Kawau Island just over one hour later, at 11.37am, after a man suffered a head injury. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital after a paramedic and a doctor were sent to Motuihe Island to assist a woman trapped under a tractor when it rolled. An hour later, the helicopter crew was sent back to Motuihe Island to collect two firefighters and lift equipment from Mechanics Bay to aid in the rescue of the woman.

She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Five minutes later, another crew was sent out to Motuihe Island to collect four firefighters from Mechanics Bay.

Over two-and-a-half hours later, at 3.25pm, a crew was sent to Waiheke Island to transport a teenager to Auckland City Hospital. Approximately one hour later, the same crew was again sent out to Waiheke Island to help transport a man in his 60s to Auckland City Hospital. And at 5.46pm, the crew was sent a third time to Waiheke Island in order to send a girl to Starship Hospital.

Around an hour and 15 minutes later, a Rescue crew were then sent to Cooks Beach to attend to an incident.