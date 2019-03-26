Auckland War Memorial Museum, Te Papa to reopen to the public next week

Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira will reopens to the public on Monday, with Te Papa to begin a phased re-opening on Thursday.

Auckland Museum (file picture). Source: istock.com

Te Papa has been closed since Friday 20 March, with the 68-day closure the longest in the museum’s history.

The museum will register people on arrival for contact tracing, and take steps to ensure visitors can practice distancing and good hygiene.

The Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War, Te Taiao | Nature, Mana Whenua, and Ko Rongowhakaata exhibitions will re-open gradually in the coming days and weeks

Auckland Museum is asking visitors to bring a fully charged mobile phone so they can register with NextUp for a virtual queue.

The museum will also use the NextUp registration process to contact trace all visitors.

The Kai Room, the popular Weird and Wonderful and Volcanoes galleries will not open at Level 2 due to the high touch interactive nature of these spaces but the museum hopes to return to regular operations as soon as possible.

Te Papa. Source: istock.com

All school visits, public programmes and onsite events will continue to be suspended until further notice to ensure the safety of Museum visitors and staff.

NextUp services have been donated by Satellite Media to support Auckland Museum.