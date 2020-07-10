Auckland wakes up to 'unusually cold' one-degree temperatures

It's been a very chilly morning for those in Auckland, with the MetService calling conditions "unusually cold".

Temperatures in Warkworth, north of the city, went as low at 1.4 degrees, it was 1.1 degrees in Albany, 0.3 degrees at Whenuapai, 1.8 degrees at the airport, -0.8 degrees at Ardmore and 1.1 degrees at Pukekohe, south of the city.

"A decent frost in Auckland this morning," the agency said on Twitter.

There were severe frosts further south, with Pukaki recording -5.1 degrees, while St Arnaud in the Nelson region hit -5.9 degrees.

It was six degrees at Wellington Airport, and -1 degrees at Christchurch Airport.

The transport agency is warning drivers in the central North Island to beware of ice on the road.