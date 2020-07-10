TODAY |

Auckland wakes up to 'unusually cold' one-degree temperatures

Source:  1 NEWS

It's been a very chilly morning for those in Auckland, with the MetService calling conditions "unusually cold".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean delivers the latest forecast. Source: Breakfast

Temperatures in Warkworth, north of the city, went as low at 1.4 degrees, it was 1.1 degrees in Albany, 0.3 degrees at Whenuapai, 1.8 degrees at the airport, -0.8 degrees at Ardmore and 1.1 degrees at Pukekohe, south of the city. 

"A decent frost in Auckland this morning," the agency said on Twitter.

There were severe frosts further south, with Pukaki recording -5.1 degrees, while St Arnaud in the Nelson region hit -5.9 degrees.

It was six degrees at Wellington Airport, and -1 degrees at Christchurch Airport. 

The transport agency is warning drivers in the central North Island to beware of ice on the road.

Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said after a southerly blast and heavy snowfall, the cold air and clearing skies can combine to create freezing conditions.

New Zealand
Auckland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National MP Michael Woodhouse admits receiving similar Covid-19 leak from Michelle Boag
2
Man who escaped Auckland isolation says he's now feeling 'stressed', questions positive Covid-19 test
3
Doctor outraged that rescue helicopter trusts given Covid-19 patient details
4
Auckland wakes up to 'unusually cold' one-degree temperatures
5
'Go back to where you came from' – Kiwis in managed isolation facing abuse from the public
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24

Search continues for other teen who escaped youth justice facility in South Auckland
03:25

People paying $150 a pop for private date with penguins at Napier aquarium
01:18

Helen Clark to head new World Health Organization Covid-19 response panel
03:50

Hilary Barry, Haydn Jones put backseat driver study findings to the test