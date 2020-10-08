Auckland wakes to greater freedoms in Covid-19 Alert Level 1

Aucklanders are this morning waking up in Covid-19 Alert Level 1 again, after restrictions eased at 11.59pm last night.

This means no more limits on large gatherings and no social distancing rules are in places like bars, cafes and restaurants.

Mask wearing is also no longer mandatory on public transport, but officials are still encouraging people to wear them.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announced the move to Level 1 on Monday after the city sat at Level 2 restrictions since September 22. The rest of New Zealand was already at Level 1.

Three new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, but all were recent returnees in managed isolation.

There has been no new community cases of the virus reported in New Zealand for 12 days.

Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said he was pleased with the progress but still encouraged Kiwis to remain vigilant amid the pandemic.

"Constant vigilance and team work, with everyone playing their part to ensure we stay on top of the virus, needs to be our new normal for some time to come."

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and quarantine in New Zealand is 37 - one of those people is in a ward at Middlemore Hospital.