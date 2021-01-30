Auckland Waitangi events canned amid Covid fears

Two of Auckland's largest Waitangi Day celebrations have been cancelled due to concerns over recent Covid-19 community cases.

Both events have been pulled ahead of next week's commemorations. Source: Supplied

The cancellations come after a man and his daughter, who stayed at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland in managed isolation, tested positive for the South African variant of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Earlier, a Northland woman who had also stayed at the Pullman tested positive for the virus, although she has now recovered.

The Waitangi ki Ōkahu and Waitangi ki Manukau festivals were expected to draw tens of thousands of people out next Saturday.

Ngāti Whatua Ōrākei says cancelling their event was not an easy decision but it is choosing to prioritise the safety of whānau, partners and the wider community.

Last week Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi said they would not be travelling to Waitangi for commemorations of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

They said they were taking a cautious approach and there was nothing more important than protecting whakapapa.

NO HEIGHTENED RESTRICTIONS

Auckland's Mayor is relieved his city can enjoy the long anniversary weekend without any heightened Covid-19 restrictions.

Yesterday, Phil Goff was informed by Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield that level one restrictions would suffice.

Goff said the last thing Auckland needs is another lockdown.

He will be attending Chinese New Year celebrations today before hitting the beach on Sunday.