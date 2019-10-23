TODAY |

Auckland vape shop burns after car driven into the front

A vape shop in Auckland has sustained serious fire damage overnight after a car was apparently driven into the store front.

The incident took place at a group of shops on Manukau Road in Epsom about 3.05am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

It's understood the shop most seriously damaged was Vapebox.

By the time firefighters arrived the shop was well involved, and 13 fire appliances were called in to extinguish the fire.

There was also damage to the two shops on either side.

The accommodation above the shops was evacuated and the driver was not located at the scene.

A police spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight, and that work to find the person responsible has begun.

There were no injuries reported.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS
