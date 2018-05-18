Auckland, upper North Island warned to brace for potential heavy rain, thunderstorms

Heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms may be on the way for the upper North Island today.

MetService is forecasting a moderate risk of thunderstorms and light hail in Auckland this afternoon and evening, with heavy rain from 10 to 15 millimetres per hour, as a trough is expected to cross eastwards across the upper North Island.

There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the south and west of Northland, Waikato and the Coromandel Peninsula this afternoon, which may also bring heavy rain.

MetService says during the afternoon and evening, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms developing in the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne, the eastern ranges of Taupō and about the ranges of Gisborne and northern Hawke’s Bay.

These thunderstorms could bring hail and heavy rain to the area of 10 to 20 millimetres per hour.