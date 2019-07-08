Auckland University of Technology study suggests shifts in New Zealand’s ‘icons of identity’ Mike Thorpe Seven Sharp Reporter Seven Sharp SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Mike Thorpe Auckland Arts and Culture Your playlist will load after this ad Where once the Buzzy Bee was a feature of national pride, now it's more likely to be a good bottle of homegrown wine. Source: Seven Sharp More From New Zealand Mike Thorpe Auckland Arts and Culture