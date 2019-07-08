TODAY |

Auckland University of Technology study suggests shifts in New Zealand’s ‘icons of identity’

Mike Thorpe
Seven Sharp Reporter
Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Mike Thorpe
Auckland
Arts and Culture

Your playlist will load after this ad

Where once the Buzzy Bee was a feature of national pride, now it's more likely to be a good bottle of homegrown wine. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Mike Thorpe
Auckland
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
ACC should have covered woman who died of cancer after inhaling asbestos, High Court rules
2
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
3
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
4
A file image of a courtroom.
Melbourne toddler dies after consuming mother's liquid nicotine, coroner finds
5
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Gun-wielding man wanted over aggravated Christchurch dairy robbery
St John ambulance.

Person reportedly crushed to death by farm machinery in Timaru
03:11
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.

Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
00:29
Hamilton, which draws water from the Waikato River, are watching the results closely.

Work on burst Taupō waste pipe begins, days after 800,000-litre sewage spill