Auckland University students to have marks scaled up due to Covid-19 disruptions

Auckland University students will have their marks scaled up due to Covid-19 disruptions.

With in-person classes suspended due to coronavirus lockdown measures, the university has decided to give "compassionate consideration" to students learning remotely.

"The University has decided that the best way to recognise the disruptions caused to all students’ study in Semester One and Quarter Two 2020, and to counteract academic disadvantage resulting from these disruptions, is through temporary modifications of its standard provisions for aegrotat and compassionate consideration," Auckland University said in a statement on its website.

"These modifications mean that all students’ level of performance will be treated as being ‘moderately impaired’ by Covid-19 disruptions to life and study.

"As a result, final grades for all undergraduate and postgraduate taught courses will be scaled up one grade step.

"For example, if your marks for all assessments in a course result in a ‘B’ grade, your final grade for that course will be recorded on your transcript as ‘B+’; where marks give rise to a grade of C+ the final grade will be recorded as B-."