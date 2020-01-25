TODAY |

Auckland University students develop living plastic that can self-repair

Emily van Velthooven, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

In a world first, a group of Auckland University students have created a type of living plastic that can self-repair.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new type of resin is 3D printed. Source: 1 NEWS

Honours students Chris Bainbridge and Kyle Engel, with the help of Bryony Daley developed the plastic, otherwise known as resin.

Resin is a gooey substance before it is cured, becoming a hard plastic. Traditional resin, once cured can't be changed. Mr Bainbridge and Mr Engel have come up with a resin with special component, that when it is exposed to light or heat, can grow in size and mass.

The students had been working on the project, which they dubbed "THING" after the 1982 sci-fi movie, for several months before they saw their first results.

"That was the eureka moment. I told the partner I was working with that I wanted to hug him.. He said please don't," Mr Engel told 1 NEWS.

It's been developed through 3D printing and works by producing the programmed object into layers, like a sandwich.

As well as being 100 per cent recyclable, the researchers also discovered their resin could self-repair.

"We ground it up, chopped it up into fine particles, put it into the bottom of a vile, put a bit of pressure on to top so it was all sort of squished together though it was still seperate pieces, and after shining a light on it for a few hours, it reformed back into a single piece," Mr Bainbridge said.

While the breakthrough technology has the potential to produce major bio-medical applications, Mr Bainbridge and Mr Engel are starting their thinking small.

"The simplest example of it's ability to grow could be likened to a shoe in-sole. In theory grow that in this growth medium and it will expand in size as your shoes do," Mr Bainbridge said.

The team's professor, Jianyong Jin was blown away with his student's findings.

'Considering these student's aren't even PHD students is pretty incredible, I am very proud of them," he said.

Mr Bainbridge and Mr Engel have published their findings to the world, but will continue to work on developing it.

New Zealand
Technology
Emily van Velthooven
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:18
'Means everything' - Dame Valerie Adams qualifies for Olympics just two throws into comeback after 20 months out
2
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
3
NZ universities preparing for arrival of students and teachers from Wuhan, city at centre of coronavirus outbreak
4
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
5
Australia confirms first case of deadly China coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ministry of Health says situation in NZ remains unchanged as Australia announces first case of China coronavirus

People advised to close doors and windows due to large landfill fire in Whangārei

Anti-5G protestors rally in Christchurch as roll-out continues

Point England reserve Treaty deal a 'win-win' for Ngāti Pāoa, Crown