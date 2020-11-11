Auckland University student taken to hospital 'very unwell' returns negative Covid-19 test

A student living at Auckland University's Waipārūrū Hall was taken to hospital in an ambulance yesterday after feeling "very unwell" and displaying Covid-19 symptoms, a university spokesperson has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, a spokesperson this morning told 1 NEWS they had tested negative for the virus.

"The University will always follow the advice of Healthline and guidelines provided by the Ministry to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, students and staff," the spokesperson said.

Yesterday, the university encouraged anyone with symptoms to seek medical advice.

"As recommended for everyone, when a student doesn’t feel well they are asked to contact Healthline," the spokesperson said.

"We have many students who contact Healthline and are told get tested and then self isolate until the test results are in. In this case the student was feeling very unwell and Healthline recommended that the student be taken to the hospital for a test."