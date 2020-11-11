Auckland University student taken to hospital 'very unwell', displaying Covid-19 symptoms

A student living at Auckland University's Waipārūrū Hall was taken to hospital in an ambulance today after feeling "very unwell" and displaying Covid-19 symptoms, a university spokesperson has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

The spokesperson couldn't confirm to 1 NEWS whether or not the student was still in hospital.

"As recommended for everyone, when a student doesn’t feel well they are asked to contact Healthline," she said.

"We have many students who contact Healthline and are told get tested and then self isolate until the test results are in. In this case the student was feeling very unwell and Healthline recommended that the student be taken to the hospital for a test.