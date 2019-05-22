Auckland Uni Vice Chancellor says no interest in upping international student numbers despite Govt target

The University of Auckland’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Stuart McCutcheon told 1 NEWS today he has no interest in expanding the number of international students at his institution.

He says their claims and the claims of university lecturers that the problem of cheating among international students is serious and growing is unverified and damaging.

International students pay as much as six times more to study at our universities than New Zealanders.

They inject $4.6 billion into our economy. The Government hopes to increase that figure to $6 billion by 2025.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lecturers who have spoken to 1 NEWS say universities are ignoring the problem of ghostwriting so as not to undermine the valuable income international students bring.

But Professor McCutcheon says if it was about the money, Auckland University would take many more international students.