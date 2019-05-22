TODAY |

Auckland Uni Vice Chancellor says no interest in upping international student numbers despite Govt target

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Paul Hobbs
Auckland
Education

The University of Auckland’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Stuart McCutcheon told 1 NEWS today he has no interest in expanding the number of international students at his institution.

He's rejected claims from international students to 1 NEWS that ghostwriting is widespread at the university.

He says their claims and the claims of university lecturers that the problem of cheating among international students is serious and growing is unverified and damaging.

International students pay as much as six times more to study at our universities than New Zealanders.

They inject $4.6 billion into our economy. The Government hopes to increase that figure to $6 billion by 2025.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    There are claims universities are turning a blind eye to the problem for the millions of dollars international students pump into their bottom line. Source: 1 NEWS

    Lecturers who have spoken to 1 NEWS say universities are ignoring the problem of ghostwriting so as not to undermine the valuable income international students bring.

    But Professor McCutcheon says if it was about the money, Auckland University would take many more international students.

    He says they represent about 20 per cent of the roll now and he says that’s the right mix.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Prof Stuart McCutcheon said international students represent 20 per cent of the roll, and that’s about right, despite Government hopes of increasing their economic impact. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Paul Hobbs
      Auckland
      Education
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Man, 29, charged over alleged indecent assault of girl walking to Auckland school
      2
      1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford sat down with Mrs Tamaki after the launch of her political party.
      Watch: Hannah Tamaki talks abortion and which political party Coalition NZ could work with – ‘I'm pro-life’
      3
      The image shows the pair dressed in blue at their London home, Clarence House.
      Queensland man who claims he's the love child of Charles and Camilla loses employment battle
      4
      New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference at the Istana or presidential palace in Singapore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
      Just what does Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern do all day?
      5
      A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
      Man who twice attacked one-month-old baby jailed for 10 years
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE

      Man, 29, charged over alleged indecent assault of girl walking to Auckland school
      00:48
      “There is a wider range of issues we still need to deal with just around the culture of Parliament,” Jacinda Ardern said today.

      Safety for women in Parliament 'needs to improve', says Jacinda Ardern
      03:09
      The Destiny Church leader says the system is broke and ministers recommended the Corrections Minister look at the Man Up programme for prisons.

      Brian Tamaki re-enters politics just weeks after floating the idea on Q+A
      A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

      Man who twice attacked one-month-old baby jailed for 10 years