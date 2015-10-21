Auckland Uni scientist calls out Aussie environmental group in Twitter scrap about baby formula

An online scrap over baby formula is playing out on Twitter between a prominent Auckland University scientist and an Australian environmental group.

Source: Breakfast

Friends of the Earth Australia have told Australian media nanoparticles in baby formula are "potentially dangerous", but Auckland University Scientist Michelle Dickinson says the "sensational headlines do nothing but scare parents".

Friends of the Earth wrote: "We wonder what @AucklandUni thinks about you commentating completely outside your area of expertise."

Ms Dickinson shot back saying: "I'm sure they think it amazing that they have a person who runs a nanotechnology lab whose PhD is in artificial hydroxyapatite nano systems."

The comment received 167 Likes.

Friends of the Earth say they've got research which shows tiny nanoparticles of hydroxyapatite has been found in some popular baby formulas and could be dangerous.

But Ms Dickinson says the research hasn't been peer reviewed and was paid for by Friends of the Earth.