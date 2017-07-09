 

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

Police are investigating an incident involving a group of boy racers who allegedly assaulted a truck driver and damaged his truck in Auckland on Friday night.

Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.
A video on social media shows a truck clipping a boy racer's car and a later attack on the truck driver by a mob of youths who gained access to the inside of the truck, repeatedly striking the driver.

The footage also catches the mob damaging the truck by throwing an unknown object which smashes the windscreen and nearly ripping the drivers side door off its hinges.

The truck driver involved in the incident, Jordan Martin, 21, told the NZ Herald he was blocked by the group of racers when leaving his Penrose depot, but saw a gap he thought he could get his 50-tonne truck through.

That was when his truck clipped the front of a Honda, dragging it down the road and starting the incident which led to the assault. 

Mr Martin said he was unaware of what happened and continued down the road, before being chased down and blocked off by the group of angry racers on Great South Rd.

"I had to stop and then people just started crowding round the truck and one guy jumped in the passenger side and started beating me over the head with my fridge and there were people on the driver's side who started trying to get into the truck," Mr Martin told the NZ Herald.

He said the attack only subsided when the wife of another truck driver, who saw the incident and stopped, came to his aid by calming the mob down.

Mr Martin also said he would have been happy to pay for the repairs once he found out what happened, but not anymore, after having to pay several thousand dollars to fix his truck after the attack.

Mr Martin escaped with minor injuries and police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.


