 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Auckland Transport's 'Remuera tractor' ban at car park rankles local businesses

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has rankled some businesses and a local politician after posting signage banning entry for SUVs, vans, utes or any vehicle over 2000kg.

"I mean, no one knows how much their car weighs," Ōrākei Ward councillor Desley Simpson told Stuff, pointing out that plenty of residents own four by fours and SUVs – which she referred to as "Remuera tractors".

"People use that kind of vehicle to transport their kids and of course they shop in Remuera, particularly at the supermarket and local retailers," she added.

The Remuera Business Association has scheduled an "urgent consultation" with AT regarding the 36-year-old top level Clonbern Road facility, Stuff reports.

AT recently put up the new, more blunt signage after it became clear that weight restrictions were being ignored, spokesperson Mark Hannan said.

The facility has had problems with water ingress, but structural distress is not an issue, he told Stuff, adding that there are no plans to close the car park.

An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has banned utes, vans and SUVs.
An Auckland Transport car park in Remuera has banned utes, vans and SUVs. Source: Facebook/Desley Simpson
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:43
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS.

Far-right Canadian speaker asks supporters to eat ticket costs for cancelled Auckland event
2

New Zealand man locked up in Bali, accused of attempted murder
3

Most read: Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
4

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers
5

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Handcuffs.

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home
12:43
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux gave an in-depth interview to 1 NEWS.

Far-right Canadian speaker asks supporters to eat ticket costs for cancelled Auckland event
Auckland, New Zealand - October 08, 2013: Aerial view of Auckland City Hospital on October 08, 2013. The Auckland City Hospital is Auckland's main hospital and the largest hospital in New Zealand

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers
Deer (file picture).

Conservation Minister puts Game Animal Council under review

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland

Motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge are being urged to take extra care with strong winds, approaching gale-force, expected to lash the city today.

"Motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles are advised to take extra care crossing the Harbour Bridge today with winds very gusty currently & forecast to increase," NZTA says.

Stormy weather is expected today across the upper North Island, with MetService warning that winds in Auckland could gust up to 100km/h.

A front will most eastwards across the island today, bringing bouts of rain and winds approaching gale-force to many areas.

The strongest wind gusts are expected in Auckland and Coromandel in the afternoon, and MetService has also said there is a slight risk of small, localised tornadoes along the northeastern coastline.

The strong winds are also expected to extend as far south as Taumarunui and Taupo.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Two women charged over aggravated assault, robbery of elderly pair in their Christchurch home

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers

Watch: Meet the Wellington woman taking on the scourge of plastic 'nurdles'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern confident New Zealand property market won’t slump like Sydney, Melbourne

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Huntly

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

A man has received critical injuries after being stabbed in Huntly today.

Police say an investigation is underway after the incident on Kimhia Rd in the Waikato town at 5.10am.

They say a man, known to the victim, is assisting them with their inquiries.

The victim is in Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

A property on Burke Place is cordoned off and a scene examination is being carried out.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice