Auckland Transport seeks feedback on plan to lower speed limits on many roads, including CBD

Auckland Transport (AT) says a consultation period will open tomorrow to discuss changes to speed limits on many of Auckland's roads.

The plans include reducing the speed limit significantly on some of Auckland's most dangerous roads, and come in response to an increase in the number of deaths on Auckland roads, the agency said.

AT Chairman Dr Lester Levy said lowering speed limits is one of the quickest and most effective tools available to reduce road trauma.

"Auckland is facing a road safety crisis and our top priority is to address this," he said.

"We want Aucklanders to give us feedback on our draft bylaw, for us to continue our work to make our streets healthier and safer for everyone."

AT said about 90 per cent of the roads where they want to reduce speed limits are rural roads, and that special consideration is also being given to roads with a high number of "vulnerable" road users like cyclists and pedestrians.

The CBD and some other city centres will be reduced to 30km/h, and AT Chief Executive Shane Ellison says independent data is being used to determine the speed changes.

"For roads in built-up areas like the city and town centres, where there is a higher number of people walking, cycling and e-scootering, the safe impact speed is internationally defined as 30km/h and there is a mountain of research to support this," Mr Ellison said.

"The impact on a child being hit by a car is different to the impact on a healthy adult ... our priority is to make our roads safe for the most vulnerable."

AT said there is a common misconception that reducing speed limits will lead to a drastic increase in journey time, but this is simply not true.

"Research shows that reducing the maximum speed from 100km/h to 80km/h on a 10km length of road increases the trip time by 30 to 48 seconds ... that's a small price to pay," Mr Ellison said.

COMPROMISE THE KEY, AA SAYS

The Automobile Association (AA) says it supports the efforts to bring down speeds on high risk roads, but will be calling on AT to dial back its proposal somewhat.

AA spokesperson Barney Irvine said AA members had expressed opinions that the proposals go too far.

"People are pretty open to the idea of safer speeds in the central city, but a blanket 30km/h limit just doesn't pass the credibility test," Mr Irvine said.

"On top of that, the Transport Agency and its Speed Management Guide recommend 40km/h for most roads in the CBD, and AT has shown no evidence to say we need to go below that."

On busy arterial roads like Hobson, Fanshawe and Nelson Streets, the AA questions whether a 30km/h limit is workable.

"These are extremely wide, multi-lane roads, and everything about the road environment points to a 50km/h speed limit,” Mr Irvine said.

"When the traffic is flowing, trying to get people to drive at slower speeds is likely to be an exercise in futility – particularly if the new limit is 30km/h.

"The only likely way to get compliance would be relentless enforcement, and that's not the outcome anyone wants to see."