Auckland Transport permanently lowers off peak fares, but raises overall pricing

Auckland Transport is changing its fare pricing, raising the overall price by 4 per cent but lowering the cost of off-peak tickets.

Source: 1 NEWS

From February 7, travel before 6am, between 9am and 3pm, after 6.30pm and on weekends will be reduced by 10 per cent.

It had been trialled last year but the discount will now be permanent, Auckland Transport says.

A daily cap will also be added for travel on buses, trains and Bayswater, Birkenhead, Northcote Point and Devonport ferries, so people won't have to pay more than $20 a day despite their amount of travel.

The Skybus is not included.

However while the off-peak times are going down, the overall pricing is going up.

As part of Auckland Transport's annual fare review, there's an average fare increase of 4 per cent.

It means an increase of up to 35 cents on a trip.