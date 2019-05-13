Auckland Transport partners with Vector as it eyes fully electric bus fleet

Auckland Transport is joining forces with Vector to explore the possibility of a fully electric bus fleet in the near future.

Auckland CityLink bus Source: istock.com

A memorandum of understanding between the two entities aims to look at the impact introducing a fully electric fleet would have on Auckland's transport system and discuss the plan's feasibility.

Vector's Group Chief Executive, Simon Mackenzie says they are focusing on supporting the city as it transitions to fully electric public transport.

"This collaboration will enable the electrification of Auckland's bus fleet and to help them think innovatively about new technologies and solutions that get the job done without placing unnecessary cost burdens on customers."

Last year, Auckland Transport announced they plan to have all new buses from 2025 be fully electric and have an entirely electric fleet by 2040.

AT currently has three electric buses operating in Auckland with more expected to arrive later this year.

Bus service manager, Darek Koper says they are working with Vector to look at the demand for electricity that comes from operating such a large fleet of vehicles.

"This study will also help to understand what investment is needed in our electricity network to support full transition to a zero-emissions bus fleet."

In a statement released by Vector, buses make up 87% of carbon emissions emitted by public transport.

A fully electric fleet would prevent 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere each year which Vector says will help improve air quality.