 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland Transport 'confident we can stop slip getting any worse'

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

AT's Tony McCartney says they hear Birkenhead residents and businesses' concerns, but have a plan to deal with the slip.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Environment

Jessica Mutch

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:53
1
The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3
ANZ Boeing 747 400 at Auckland Airport New Zealand. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Electronic cigarette forces Air New Zealand plane to divert

00:35
4
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:52
5
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

02:53
The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

The National leader suggested the document will reveal NZ First's power, and the PM is nervous.


00:36
The Tongan league players were given a huge welcome as they arrived at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Tui Lolohea, David Fusitu'a greeted by hundreds of excited fans at Airport in Tonga

The Tongan league players were given a huge welcome as they arrived at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.


00:57
The small birds have been forced away from beach nesting zones, settling in some unusual spots around Auckland city.

'All of us are guardians here' – Auckland Council and locals protecting endangered dotterel birds in urban environment

The small birds have been forced away from beach nesting zones, settling in some unusual spots around Auckland city.

00:40
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland

The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.

The PM and Bill English got into a feisty debate today in the first sitting of Parliament.

Live stream: Nats butt heads with Jacinda, Winston and co. in Parliament's question time

Four weeks out from Xmas and the gloves are off in the Beehive. Follow the action live.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 