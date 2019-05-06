TODAY |

Auckland Transport to cancel 40 bus services from today

rnz.co.nz
The number of cancelled services was down from the 120 that Auckland Transport (AT) announced earlier in the week, and even fewer services would be cut during the weekend, it said.

About 13,043 bus services operate in Auckland each day.

The cancellations followed the announcement of legislation, coming into effect on Monday, that will require that drivers receive a 10-minute break every two hours and a 30-minute break every four hours.

AT's metro services manager Stacey Van Der Putten said they have been working closely with bus operators and unions to minimise changes to services.

"In the past few weeks, we have worked closely with our operators, they have done a great job, helping us keep the impact very low," he said.

"To have the number of affected services drop further this week is great news for our customers."

He said people can check the latest information on AT's website, through its mobile app and at bus stops.

The government has given bus companies 12 months to comply.

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford this month accused bus companies of "catastrophising" the situation and said it should be within their ability to find a solution.

    The timetable changes come due to a change in employment law, meaning drivers need to have more regular breaks. Source: 1 NEWS
