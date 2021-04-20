Auckland Transport calls workers getting attacked while on the job a 'disgrace'

Auckland’s Transport says its workers are being attacked while on the job during lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

One bus driver was attacked over the weekend, and there have been as many as 16 incidents reported, according to Auckland Transport, involving abuse or aggression towards train, bus, ferry and security staff.

Mayor Phil Goff has condemned the attacks.

“It is appalling that someone should be attacked while doing their job as an essential worker,” he said.

“They deserve our respect and appreciation for the vital role they play within our community. They certainly should not be subjected to physical violence and I ask everyone to contact the police if they witness any such behaviour in their community.”

Following the attack over the weekend NZ Bus said it was “grateful that police attended so swiftly after the weekend’s attack against the bus driver.”

“Our thoughts go out to the driver, who we understand is receiving support from his employer.”

Auckland Transport has dubbed the attacks a “disgrace” and says it is working with its transport officers and police to stamp out abusive behaviour toward staff.

“Our bus drivers and other essential workers are showing enormous courage supporting Aucklanders,” says chief executive Shane Ellison.