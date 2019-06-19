Auckland trains back up and running after coming to rush hour standstill

Auckland's commuter train network is back up and running after it ground to a halt during rush hour due to a Kiwirail signalling fault.

Communters were stuck on the trains for a time, but were advised during the outage that buses were accepting train tickets and AT HOP cards.

In a tweet Auckland Transport says, "KiwiRail Signal Issue has been resolved and services are slowly returning to normal."

They advised commuters to listen for service announcements.

The outage was the third time the same issue has happened this year, and the second time in the past five days.