Auckland train workers vote to strike, request urgent talks over staff cutback plans

A decision to remove train managers and ticket inspectors from Auckland passenger trains will see strike action by employees.

Source: 1 NEWS

Rail and Maritime Transport Union members have voted 84 per cent in favour of industrial action, sending a message to Transdev, which operates passenger trains for Auckland Transport.

It comes as union members in Wellington plan to strike tomorrow in a separate dispute.

The union says unless Transdev abandons its plans to remove train managers and ticket inspectors from the trains, Auckland members will strike.

"The security and safety implications of getting rid of permanent on-board crews are serious," RMTU organiser John Kerr said.

"The railway will become a criminal's paradise. Uniformed staff deter criminal and anti-social behaviour and it's vital they are on every train."

The union has been in collective bargaining since May and is rejecting the driver only operation.

They have requested urgent talks with Auckland Transport and Transdev today to try and resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, Wellington's commuter trains will be out of action tomorrow as train staff go on their second full-day strike in just over two weeks.

The city's 30,000 rail commuters will have to find their own way to work, as union members say rail companies Transdev and Hyundai Rotem are refusing to deal with them fairly.

But Transdev's David Gould said the companies were trying to implement changes to improve the region's services - including integrated electronic ticketing systems and better timetables - but had been met with resistance at every turn.