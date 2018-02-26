Auckland train workers continue industrial action but talks bring 'hope' of an end next week

Auckland train workers will continue industrial action following negotiations between the union, Transdev and Auckland Transport today.

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union has told 1 NEWS their overtime ban remains in place.

The union says the meeting was positive and constructive and hopes the ban will be lifted by next week.

A Transdev spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are disappointed a decision was not reached today.

However, the spokesperson said steps forward were made and they are hoping to come to some type of resolution on Monday when another meeting will take place.